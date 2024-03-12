Chatmeter Releases AI Risk Monitoring For Multi-Location Companies

Chatmeter, a provider of multi-location intelligence, today released Risk Monitoring, an artificial intelligence technology that helps multi-location companies identify and prevent the next major crisis on social media.

"In the realm of online reputation management, the stakes have never been higher for businesses navigating the digital landscape," said John Mazur, CEO of Chatmeter, in a statement. "Negative, business-threatening commentary spreads online with the click of a button, and, therefore, multi-location brands must put themselves in a position where they can address and take action against these risks in real time. Recognizing this, our team has pioneered Risk Monitoring, a groundbreaking product that leverages proprietary Chatmeter AI to sift through the noise of online reviews and social media to pinpoint potential risks with unprecedented accuracy."

Risk Monitoring sorts through thousands of daily reviews and social media posts to highlight significant business risks and provides precise insights into current risk exposure. It uses AI to analyze, flag, and classify risky reviews and social media posts into customizable categories, such as discrimination, harassment, customer safety, employee safety, unfair business practices, theft, food safety, etc.

"Traditionally, advanced reputation monitoring tools have offered multi-location brands only a high-level overview of the general sentiment surrounding their businesses," said Chatmeter Chief Technology Officer Dan Cunningham in a statement. "Our approach goes beyond conventional sentiment analysis, incorporating a suite of sophisticated, best-in-class large language models. This strategic investment in AI allows us to offer real-time, actionable insights, empowering businesses to proactively manage their online presence and safeguard their reputation in a way that was previously unimaginable."

Risk Monitoring is part of Chatmeter's Pulse AI: Signals platform, which launched in January.