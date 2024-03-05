Q-nomy Launches Q-Flow Online Booking Journey

Q-nomy, a provider of omnichannel customer journey and experience management solutions, has launched Q-Flow Online Booking Journey to help companies create online interfaces for customer engagement and, in particular, appointment scheduling.

The Q-Flow Online Booking Journey empowers organizations to create, manage, and optimize customized booking experiences. It is an add-on to Q-nomy's core software platform, Q-Flow. It features customizable journey management that fits a wide range of organizational needs, seamless online booking integration compatible with any Q-Flow configuration, and high mobile browser accessibility. Other advantages include integrations with CRM and ERP systems for personalized customer journeys, and the preservation of all other features of Q-Flow appointment scheduling software, such as integrated customer flow and support for omnichannel meetings, including video appointments.