Q-nomy Launches Q-Flow Online Booking Journey
Q-nomy, a provider of omnichannel customer journey and experience management solutions, has launched Q-Flow Online Booking Journey to help companies create online interfaces for customer engagement and, in particular, appointment scheduling.
The Q-Flow Online Booking Journey empowers organizations to create, manage, and optimize customized booking experiences. It is an add-on to Q-nomy's core software platform, Q-Flow. It features customizable journey management that fits a wide range of organizational needs, seamless online booking integration compatible with any Q-Flow configuration, and high mobile browser accessibility. Other advantages include integrations with CRM and ERP systems for personalized customer journeys, and the preservation of all other features of Q-Flow appointment scheduling software, such as integrated customer flow and support for omnichannel meetings, including video appointments.
"The Q-Flow Online Booking Journey marks the beginning of a new era for Q-nomy's product line. It stands as the first representative of our next-generation solutions, shifting the focus from merely offering core functionality to ensuring these powerful capabilities are readily accessible. We're prioritizing flexibility and ease of use, allowing our clients to adapt to changing needs without any programming. This is just the start of our journey toward more adaptable, user-friendly solutions," said Eran Reuveni, vice president of product and business strategy at Q-nomy, in a statement.