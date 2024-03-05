Bazaarvoice Adds AI-Powered Features
Bazaarvoice, providers of user-generated content (UGC) and social commerce solutions, today introduced three capabilities powered by Bazaarvoice HarmonyAI.
These new HarmonyAI-enhanced capabilities within Bazaarvoice products include the following:
- Creator Discovery in the affable creator marketing solution, which helps social media and marketing teams find the right creators.
- Photo Captions for Instagram for Social Commerce, which enables social media managers to create photo captions and hashtags for brand-owned social posts.
- Content Coach for Influenster community members and campaigns, which helps guide Bazaarvoice's Influenster community of more than 8.5 million global members to create content through AI-powered suggestions on review topics and gamifying the review-writing experience.
"At Bazaarvoice, we've spent almost two decades compiling the largest dataset of shopper content imaginable, making our HarmonyAI engine the most intelligent AI in the space," said Marissa Jones, senior vice president of product at Bazaarvoice, in a statement. "Our AI-powered capabilities give our clients time back, allowing them to work smarter, have smoother cross-functional collaboration, uncover actionable insights, and increase sales. Our goal is to harmonize our customers' tech stack and support seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences to help our brands and retailers achieve accelerated performance, all without compromising brand trust or safety."