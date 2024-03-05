Bazaarvoice Adds AI-Powered Features

Bazaarvoice, providers of user-generated content (UGC) and social commerce solutions, today introduced three capabilities powered by Bazaarvoice HarmonyAI.

These new HarmonyAI-enhanced capabilities within Bazaarvoice products include the following:

"At Bazaarvoice, we've spent almost two decades compiling the largest dataset of shopper content imaginable, making our HarmonyAI engine the most intelligent AI in the space," said Marissa Jones, senior vice president of product at Bazaarvoice, in a statement. "Our AI-powered capabilities give our clients time back, allowing them to work smarter, have smoother cross-functional collaboration, uncover actionable insights, and increase sales. Our goal is to harmonize our customers' tech stack and support seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences to help our brands and retailers achieve accelerated performance, all without compromising brand trust or safety."