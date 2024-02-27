PriceSpider Updates Brand Monitor

PriceSpider, a provider of commerce enablement solutions, has updated its Brand Monitor digital shelf analytics solution with new self-service tools; an enhanced price monitoring module; optimized, proprietary data capturing at scale; and AI-powered auto-healing capabilities.

Brand Monitor mimics shoppers' browsing behavior, evaluating product detail pages and delivering commerce data. It can identify key areas for improvement, presenting visual proof through screenshots and links to inaccuracies, including unauthorized sellers and minimum advertised price (MAP) policy violations. Brand Monitor also offers data on MAP monitoring, imagery, content, price, stock availability, ratings and reviews, questions and answers, and share of search.

The new functionalities include:

Brand Monitor Self-Service, allowing retailers to add, edit, and remove products in real time.

New Price Monitoring Module with a sleeker, streamlined user interface.

Optimized, Proprietary Data Capturing at Scale: PriceSpider has unified its internal databases to integrate data across all solutions, including Where To Buy, Prowl, and Brand Monitor. Customers can share data across the path to purchase and leverage data from one solution to another.

Auto-healing through artificial intelligence that can deploy when a missing element is detected during a crawl to find and capture the missing data and teach its crawlers how not to miss it in the future.