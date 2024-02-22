Munch Adds Features for Social Media Content Creation

Munch, providers of an automation platform for social media, today introduced a suite of features to elevate the video creation experience.

Munch's latest features include video creation tools and user management capabilities to streamline the workflow, enhance quality, and optimize content.They fall into three categories:

Video Creation, which includes Safe Zones, Autotitles, and Direct Publishing to YouTube Shorts. Video Safe Zones allows users to preview clips and see how they appear on social platforms. Autotitles lets users toggle fixed headlines to provide context and improve coherency, like setting expectations or teasing upcoming content. The Direct Publishing to YouTube feature enables users to post directly on YouTube Shorts with relevant titles and tags.

User Management with Publish Manager and New Account Page features. Publish Manager will help users take control of their content pipeline by performing quick actions, such as exports or edits, and sends reminders to publish from one centralized location. With the New Account Page feature, users can change billing details, download invoices and receipts, change passwords, and manage plan-related actions.

Clip Extension and Download SRT Files. The Clip Extension feature enables users to fine-tune content by extending the content buffer on either side of clips. The Download SRT Files lets users export clip extractions as SRT files for integration with social media platforms like YouTube.

Munch's AI driven platform turns long-form content into clips for social media. It includes automatic editing, subtitle generation, pre-scripted social media posts formulated through advanced technology and support for more than 20 languages. Content is clipped and adjusted to always have the action at the center of the frame no matter on which social media platform it will be shared.