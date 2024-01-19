RealPage Partners with Bilt for Rewards Experience

RealPage, a provider of software to the real estate industry, has partnered with Bilt Rewards to help customers drive resident loyalty and unlock new revenue streams through an integration into Bilt Rewards.

Through the agreement, RealPage customers can access Bilt Rewards, with Bilt payments integrating into RealPage accounting processes.

When using this new integration, RealPage customers will now be able to do the following:

Reward on-time rent payments with rewards, plus offer residents perks like free credit reporting and other exclusive benefits.

Provide incentives for residents to leverage the RealPage ActiveBuilding resident portal, use rewards points, and drive revenue-generating behavior like early lease renewals.

Leverage RealPage OneSite property management solution to drive efficiency, operational visibility, and reduced risk.

Convert Bilt Rewards points into residents' favorite airline and hotel miles, or use toward everyday expenses like rent, groceries, Amazon purchases, dining, and more.