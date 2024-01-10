InfoSum Unveils Private Path
InfoSum, a data collaboration platform provider, has launched Private Path, a data solution designed for a privacy-focussed era of measurement and data collaboration.
Taking the power, privacy, and connectivity of InfoSum's data clean room, Private Path allows organizations to maximize the value of first-party data outside of the clean room environment. It uses patented non-reversible synthetic identifiers that mean data never has to be shipped in hashed or raw form to help organizations measure campaign performance by connecting sales and exposure data .
"With Private Path, InfoSum once again redefines how organizations collaborate using data. Private Path brings all of InfoSum's industry-leading privacy and security protections outside of the clean room environment, enabling organizations to use that connected intelligence for a wider array of use cases," said Brian Lesser, chairman and CEO of InfoSum, in a statement. "As well as creating opportunities for media owners and brands to make more from their first-party data, it also opens up a path for measurement providers to offer new and innovative services to their clients, empowering them to perform analysis of campaign performance at speed without any risk of exposing sensitive customer data."