InfoSum Unveils Private Path

InfoSum, a data collaboration platform provider, has launched Private Path, a data solution designed for a privacy-focussed era of measurement and data collaboration.

Taking the power, privacy, and connectivity of InfoSum's data clean room, Private Path allows organizations to maximize the value of first-party data outside of the clean room environment. It uses patented non-reversible synthetic identifiers that mean data never has to be shipped in hashed or raw form to help organizations measure campaign performance by connecting sales and exposure data .