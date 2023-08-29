Syniverse and Epic Introduce Text Messaging through Hello World

Syniverse has partnered with healthcare software provider Epic to bring SMS text messaging capabilities into Epic's cloud-based communications platform Hello World.

With Hello World SMS, patients can receive visit updates, pre-visit check-in links, prescription reminders, billing notifications, care reminders, new test result links, and additional communication. With two-way SMS, patients can confirm, cancel, and reschedule appointments, accept appointment offers, pay bills, and more.

"Mobile messaging is changing the way healthcare organizations deliver products and services to their patients, and there's no more direct and easy way for both sides to communicate vital updates to care plans than via text messaging (SMS)," said Harry Patz, chief revenue officer of Syniverse, in a statement. "Studies have shown that Americans exchange more than 2 trillion text messages a year in the United States and that they have a 98 percent open rate."

"Hello World enables SMS natively within Epic workflows. It helps our customers offer easy, personalized, and more accessible patient communication," said Borno Akhter, Hello World lead at Epic, in a statement. "It saves staff time and improves health equity by giving patients without access to smartphones a convenient communication channel."