Mitto Integrates with Shopify

Mitto, a provider of omnichannel communications solutions, has integrated with Shopify to deliver two-way A2P messaging directly to its customers.

Mitto allows users of Shopify's e-commerce platform tos end SMS/text message abandoned cart reminders.

"The ongoing rise in online shopping has led to a growing problem for e-commerce merchants: cart abandonment. However, as our research has shown, SMS reminders have the ability to bring customers back into their carts and often through to purchase," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto., in a statement. "Mitto's integration with Shopify arms merchants with direct messaging capabilities to engage in the types of meaningful two-way conversations customers want and highlights Mitto's continued push to advance our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of digital brands."