airSlate Launches airSlate API

airSlate, a provider of workflow automation solutions, today released airSlate API to help developers build customizable, scalable document workflow automation solutions to embed within any application, website, or CRM system.

From embedded eSignature to advanced document generation and completion, airSlate API is built to scale with detail-rich documentation and data monitoring.

Key features in airSlate API will enable developers to do the following:

Generate and pre-fill documents with conditional logic.

Embed HTML forms with conditional logic into websites for data collection or as questionnaires.

Embed and launch airSlate Flows from inside any system, push data out and receive data back to external systems. Developers can run, upload, and pre-fill any data before running a Flow and collect results afterwards.

Invite an unlimited number of recipients to engage with the documents and forms.