Jotform Launches Sign for E-Signatures
Jotform, an online forms solutions provider, today launched Jotform Sign, an automated e-signature product that also features advanced field detection, customization options, and integrations.
"Our idea for Jotform Sign came after we noticed that 10 percent of our users had e-signatures in their forms," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of Jotform, in a statement. "We wanted to create a better option, one that was automated, elegant, and reliable. We know there are a lot of players in this market, but what makes Jotform Sign different is its automation and exceptional user experience."
Jotform Sign includes the following:
- Automatic field detection;
- Automated document sharing;
- The ability to build a document once and send it multiple times
- A single interface where users can create, share, finalize, and approve e-signature documents;
- Integrations with popular cloud storage providers;
- More than 600 ready-to-use templates built from the most popular document formats used by Jotform users; and
- Security and compliance features.
Jotform Sign can be used with the Jotform Form Builder or as a stand-alone product.