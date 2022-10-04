Jotform Launches Sign for E-Signatures

Jotform, an online forms solutions provider, today launched Jotform Sign, an automated e-signature product that also features advanced field detection, customization options, and integrations.

"Our idea for Jotform Sign came after we noticed that 10 percent of our users had e-signatures in their forms," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of Jotform, in a statement. "We wanted to create a better option, one that was automated, elegant, and reliable. We know there are a lot of players in this market, but what makes Jotform Sign different is its automation and exceptional user experience."