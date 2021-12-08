RepSpert Launches Bolster for Online Reviews

RepSpert, a provider of online reputation management solutions and services, today launched Bolster, an all-in-one cloud- based platform that leverages conversational artificial intelligence (AI) to convert customers' positive experiences and engagement into online reviews.

Bolster eliminates the need for requesting reviews by using an email and SMS-based AI to craft reviews based on information provided by customers. The platform aggregates data from multiple brick-and-mortar locations, review sites, search results, and social media platforms into one, centralized dashboard.

"While we have always specialized in the removal of content, our next evolution as we enter the North American market needs to allow brands to make sure their happy customers are their greatest advocates," said Edward Godfrey, CEO and co-founder of RepSpert, in a statement. "Our mission has always been to empower brands to craft their own digital presence. As online reviews become the new word of mouth, it's important for brands to be mindful of where people are getting their advice and ensure they're presenting themselves wholly and accurately. Our platform manages to remove many of the manual roadblocks that come with reputation management, and we're excited to share it with our customers who aren't quite where they want to be yet."

Bolster also offers a results-focused online reputation platform that allows for the creation and management of reputation campaigns, providing insights, including open rates, click-through rates (CTR), and conversions with details on how review automation campaigns are performing.

Other key features include the following: