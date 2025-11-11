Clear C2 Updates C2CRM Mobile App
Clear C2 has enhanced the mobile app for its C2CRM software.
Some of the enhanced capabilities include the following:
- A more robust business card reader that leverages smartphone camera apps to automatically create companies and contacts.
- Improved customization to ensure customer-specific data and dashboards on the desktop app are available on mobile devices.
- The same notifications setup via workflows in the web app as push notifications to phone.
- Enhanced Geo-mapping capability that allows for smooth transition of saved business trip routes from desktop to mobile, real-time in the area prospecting, and check-in and check-out monitoring/tracking of each stop along the route.
"We are continually improving C2CRM and the corresponding mobile app based not only on our customers' feedback but by what's expected in the current market," said Jacy Robb, director of product management atClear C2, in a statement. "Our users depend on the flexibility to work while on the go, and we are ensuring that the C2CRM app has the same robust functionality as our desktop experience."