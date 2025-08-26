Fullcast Releases Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server

Fullcast today released its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server enabling seamless, protocol-driven access to enterprise capabilities, external knowledge, and tools.

By adopting MCP, Fullcast ensures that its artificial intelligence-driven sales performance management platform can securely access Territory and Quota Management (TQM), Incentive and Commissions Management (ICM) and business analytics, all through standardized, bidirectional MCP interfaces.

"With Fullcast's MCP Server, we unlock a new level of AI enablement for RevOps teams," said Bala Balabaskaran, chief technology officer of Fullcast, in a statement. "Our new MCP Server allows AI platforms such as Claude, OpenAI, and Gemini to securely connect your enterprise AI infrastructure to now access the data and capabilities in the Fullcast platform, accelerating automation and precision across the go-to-market stack."

"Fullcast's MCP isn't just a feature; it's a strategic leap," stated Ryan Westwood, CEO of Fullcast, in a statement. "Leveraging MCP, we're enabling AI to drive end-to-end revenue operations workflows from plan to pay, bridging the last mile between planning and execution using AI."