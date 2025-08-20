Covalense Updates Csmart CRM
Covalense Digital has enhanced its Csmart CRM, part of its Digital BSS suite, with a more modern user experience, dynamic, role-based dashboards with drag-and-drop functionality; artificial intelligence-based forecasting and intelligent automation for smart ticket routing and prospect scoring; a no-code workflow engine; multilingual and RTL support for global teams, lead-to-cash automation, CPQ-ready tools, role-based field masking and encryption, real-time collaboration tools, and gamification elements to motivate sales performance.
"This release marks a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation," said Santhosh Lagishetty, vice president of product management at Covalense Digital, in a statement. "By embedding AI and intelligent automation, we are redefining how enterprises engage with customers, anticipate market trends, and streamline operations. These enhancements will drive measurable improvements in efficiency and customer satisfaction while giving our customers a competitive edge in today's digital marketplace."