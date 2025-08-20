Covalense Updates Csmart CRM

Covalense Digital has enhanced its Csmart CRM, part of its Digital BSS suite, with a more modern user experience, dynamic, role-based dashboards with drag-and-drop functionality; artificial intelligence-based forecasting and intelligent automation for smart ticket routing and prospect scoring; a no-code workflow engine; multilingual and RTL support for global teams, lead-to-cash automation, CPQ-ready tools, role-based field masking and encryption, real-time collaboration tools, and gamification elements to motivate sales performance.