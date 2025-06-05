First Orion Makes INFORM Branded Calling Available for SMBs
First Orion, a provider of branded communications, has made its INFORM Branded Calling solution available via a self-serve pay-as-you-go solution for small to medium businesses (SMBs) requiring up to 50,000 monthly calls.
INFORM Branded Calling provides call display information on outbound calls to mobile devices. It is available across all major mobile carriers in the United States and offers up to 32 characters of customizable text display and the reason for calling.
"INFORM Branded Calling via our self-serve portal makes it simple and affordable for SMBs to customize their outbound call displays. More than answer rates, branded calling customers pick up and are ready to do business, increasing customer engagement, call center efficiency, and more, all while delivering a consistent and personalized experience that their customers recognize and trust," said Bryan Smith, head of self-service solutions at First Orion, in a statement. "Even better, within the portal, SMBs gain access to the same analytics that our larger customers enjoy, enabling them to refine their outbound efforts to deliver even greater efficiencies and ROI."