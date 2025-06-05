First Orion Makes INFORM Branded Calling Available for SMBs

First Orion, a provider of branded communications, has made its INFORM Branded Calling solution available via a self-serve pay-as-you-go solution for small to medium businesses (SMBs) requiring up to 50,000 monthly calls.

INFORM Branded Calling provides call display information on outbound calls to mobile devices. It is available across all major mobile carriers in the United States and offers up to 32 characters of customizable text display and the reason for calling.