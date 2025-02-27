VideoAmp Announces VXP Cross-Platform Planning Solution

VideoAmp, a media measurement company, has launched VXP (VideoAmp Cross Screen Planner) to help companies reach target audiences across linear TV, streaming, and digital platforms.

VideoAmp is expanding its integrations for census-level streaming data from publishers like Disney, FOX, and Paramount to augment its currency-grade cross-platform measurement dataset spanning 40 million homes and 65 million devices.

VideoAmp integrates these datasets through its clean room technology to enable privacy-first cross-platform planning and empower advertisers to allocate their media budget and find their target audiences via representative, first party datasets.