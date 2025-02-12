IgniteTech Unveils Eloquens AI

IgniteTech has launched Eloquens AI, a platform to help organizations manage email communications through intelligent human-artificial intelligence collaboration.

Eloquens AI leverages IgniteTech's AI-enabled data structures to ensure accuracy while maintaining brand voice and context. The platform supports the major email platforms including Microsoft 365, Google Gmail, and GFI's Kerio Connect. The platform's features include the following:

Advanced Human-AI Orchestration, for intelligent routing and response generation that learns from and augments human expertise.

Real-Time Human Connection, for seamless escalation to human experts when needed, with knowledge capture for continuous improvement.

Support for more than 160 languages without translation.

Enterprise-grade security for sensitive communications.

"Email remains one of the most critical, yet time-consuming channels for business communication," said Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech, in a statement. "With Eloquens AI, we're not just automating email management, we're amplifying human capabilities through AI. This launch builds on our proven approach of putting humans in control of AI to drive real business transformation. "Organizations today don't just need faster email responses, they need intelligent communication that maintains human judgment and expertise," Vaughan added. "Eloquens AI demonstrates our vision of true human-AI synergy, where AI amplifies rather than replaces human capabilities. This is about transforming how organizations communicate, enabling them to scale their expertise while maintaining the personal touch that only humans can provide."

Eloquens AI is available immediately in three editions:

Professional Edition for individual professionals.

Business Edition for small to medium teams.

Enterprise Edition for large organizations.

Each edition includes core AI capabilities while scaling features like processed email volume, knowledge storage, and number of active campaigns to match organizational requirements.