AtData Launches Email Marketing Solutions on Snowflake Marketplace

AtData, a provider of email address intelligence solutions, has launched its email marketing solutions, including Email Engagement and Alternate Email, on Snowflake Marketplace as Snowflake Native Apps.

Leveraging AtData's publisher network, which includes more than 150 billion email activity signals per month across more than 300 million unique email addresses, AtData's Email Engagement includes a model score that reflects how actively engaged consumers are on particular email addresses. The score is based on consumers' consistency and frequency of email engagement over the previous six months.

AtData Alternative Email provides alternative email points-of-contact for given consumers, helping marketers reconnect with lapsed customers and expand the reach of outbound e-marketing and online audiences.