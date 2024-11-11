Tribble Integrates with Box

Tribble has integrated its request for proposal automation technology with Box's Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform.

With Tribble leveraging Box's ICM solution, customers can now leverage the Tribble AI Agent to access and synthesize their unstructured stored data. They can also do the following:

"As more customers look to Tribble to uncover greater efficiencies with AI, integrating with Box's leading ICM platform as an additional component of our agent's knowledge sources will lead to more intelligent outcomes for the future," said Sunil Rao, co-founder and CEO of Tribble, in a statement.

"Our integration with Box's leading Intelligent Content Management platform is uniquely sophisticated and allows for our shared customers to unlock a deeper understanding of their enterprise content. With the Tribble AI Agent, organizations can leverage actionable insights from previously hard-to-reach knowledge, improving data flow and contextual understanding across multiple business processes," said Ray Shipley, co-founder and chief operating officer of Tribble, in a statement.

"Enterprises today want to work with strategic tech companies that they can trust to be both accurate and secure when it comes to accelerating their business with AI," said Fred Klein, vice president of business development at Box, in a statement. "By combining Box's secure and seamless Intelligent Content Management platform with Tribble's AI-driven automation, our joint customers can transform the way organizations manage and extract value from their unstructured data, driving smarter and faster decision-making across critical business processes."