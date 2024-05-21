BotCLOSE Partners with OpenAI to Launch NegotiAIDE
BotCLOSE has launched NegotiAIDE, an artificial intelligence-powered sales copilot that blends its sales optimization engine with OpenAI's large language model technology on sentiment analysis.
NegotiAIDE is more than just a fancy transcript generator. It also does the following:
- Reads between the lines, analyzing subtle shifts in tone and language to understand customers' emotional states and true intentions.
- Predicts objections before they happen.
- Tailors communications that align with individual customer personalities and buying motivations.
- Provides real-time strategic insights and data-driven recommendations based on historical analysis.
- Uses AI insights live to navigate conversations that build genuine connections and foster trust with customers.
"Our technology isn't here to replace anyone. It's here to supercharge your sales team's capabilities. By leveraging the analytical power of AI, sales reps can focus on what they do best: building relationships, establishing trust, and closing deals with confidence," the company said in a statement. "The BotCLOSE and OpenAI partnership signifies a giant leap forward in AI-powered sales technology. NegotiAIDE can now empower sales teams to not just mimic human interaction, but to master the art of persuasion in the ever-evolving landscape of human psychology. We're eager to see the impact NegotiAIDE has on sales professionals worldwide."