Nextdoor Launches Ads API Program

Nextdoor has launched the Nextdoor Ads API program to help businesses and agency partners leverage local insights, reach Nextdoor's highly-engaged audience of neighbors, and create, deliver, and measure Nextdoor ad campaigns from within their own platforms.

"The release of Nextdoor's Ads API program is a game-changer for partners, agencies, developers, and enterprises keen to tap into the performance and targeting capabilities of our platform," said Heidi Andersen, chief revenue and marketing officer of Nextdoor, in a statement. "Nextdoor is the must-buy solution for advertisers eager to deliver relevant, personalized ads to highly engaged neighbors at scale. With this release, we're continuing to drive the power and sophistication of our ad server to support the needs and strategies of businesses of all sizes and sectors."

Early partners in Nextdoor's Ads API program include Taradel, a multichannel marketing platform, Lone Wolf Technologies, a digital marketing and advertising solutions provider, and Unified Enterprises, a digital advertising agency.