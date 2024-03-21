Content Guardian Launches with an AI Content Detection Tool

Content Guardian officially launched today offering a tool for detecting artificial intelligence-generated content.

Content Guardian compares content against eight AI detectors, providing an aggregated confidence score so users can determine whether the content was written by a human or genAI. Key features include the following:

"There's a clear need for robust AI content detection as generative AI becomes more advanced and harder to detect,” said Andrew Kirkcaldy, CEO and co-founder of Content Guardian. "Just relying on one AI system is no longer enough. With Content Guardian, you get the full picture. With eight integrated detectors, Content Guardian offers businesses the confidence to tackle this new landscape, providing an essential line of defense against AI-generated content risks."