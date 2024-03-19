Jumpmind Launches CX Connect

Jumpmind, a provider of retail technology solutions, has launched the CX Connect interactive shopper engagement solution.

CX Connect brings highly personalized digital engagement direct to the customer at checkout. It runs on any tablet or mobile device running iOS, Android, or Chrome OS, leveraging the native touchscreen keyboard.

CX Connect is designed to work with the Jumpmind Commerce Point of Sale solution. As such, via Jumpmind's multimode functionality, with one touch of a button, a customer-facing tablet device running CX Connect can be recommissioned as a customer self-checkout station and back again.

"There has been great interest in bringing highly personalized e-commerce-like experiences into the store setting; meanwhile, retailers have long endeavored to drive improved shopper engagement during store visits. All the while, the checkout process has remained notoriously tedious, time-consuming, and uninspired," said Joe Corbin, president and CEO of Jumpmind, in a statement. "CX Connect puts highly relevant, curated omnichannel brand experiences directly in front of the customer, making the most of their time at checkout, while giving retailers fantastic upselling opportunities and so much more."

CX Connect surfaces a wide array of content and functionality in real time and in synch with POS transactions at checkout, including the following: