Clari Adds to RevAI

Clari has updated its RevAI with predictive and generative artificial intelligence capabilities, including Ask Clari, Smart Chapters, Smart Feed, and Smart Follow Ups, to automatically identify and execute actions to improve conversion and close rates.

The new RevAI capabilities include the following:

Ask Clari, allowing revenue pros to ask any question of their Clari Copilot call recordings and RevAI instantly generates answers based on all customer and prospect conversations.

Smart Follow Ups, which instantly generates emails based on formatted call summaries, next steps, and suggested actions. This is now part of Groove Actions.

Smart Chapters, a visual, time-stamped representation of all major topics discussed in each call. Users can pinpoint when topics were discussed and extract key insights without having to play back the entire call .

Smart Feed, which aggregates snippets from calls and meetings into a single feed, helping users identify critical moments. The feed can be tailored for every user’s strategic priorities, like key deals, new initiatives and market trends. It also offers built-in commenting and sharing features