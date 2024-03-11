Akeneo Partners with Google Cloud

Google Cloud and Akeneo, provider of product information management and product experience solutions, have partnered to integrate Vertex AI and Google's large language models like Gemini.

Akeneo will leverage Google's AI tools to automatically develop multilingual product descriptions and will integrate streams of images and videos into product information, whether it already exists, needs to be created, or needs to be adapted to local cultural specificities.

Leaning on technology developed following Akeneo's recent acquisition of Unifai, which is now integrated into Akeneo's Product Cloud, and also on the AI expertise and solutions provided by Google Cloud, a new Akeneo AI center of excellence will support the development of best practices, address common AI challenges, and foster product innovations. The center will provide training and develop white papers and dedicated case studies to help manufacturers, brand managers, and retailers draw the benefits of AI in their product experience strategies.