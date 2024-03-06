Compulse Partners with Tapclicks
Compulse, a marketing technology and managed services company, and TapClicks, a provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, and reporting platforms for digital marketing, have partnered to help their clients accelerate and manage advertising campaigns.
The partnership integrates software and services from both companies to streamline and optimize omnichannel advertising campaigns. It adds functionality, eliminates the need for manual data re-entry, and speeds up the sales process, campaign creation, and go-live timelines. Simultaneously, campaign metrics from Compulse will feed into TapClicks' analytics and reporting platform.
"Local media companies and agencies need a better way to manage their rapidly growing digital business," said Martin Kristiseter, managing director of Compulse, in a statement. "Our joint customers no longer need costly point systems for media planning, proposal generation, and omnichannel fulfillment. Our unified solution greatly enhances our customers' ability to generate more revenue, improve profit margins, and increase operational efficiencies to future-proof their businesses."
"Partnerships are part of our DNA," said Chel Heler, executive general manager at TapClicks, in a statement. "The breadth of complementary technology and services between TapClicks and Compulse gives us an unprecedented opportunity to create a powerful end-to-end solution and generate huge efficiencies for our collective customers."