Compulse Partners with Tapclicks

Compulse, a marketing technology and managed services company, and TapClicks, a provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, and reporting platforms for digital marketing, have partnered to help their clients accelerate and manage advertising campaigns.

The partnership integrates software and services from both companies to streamline and optimize omnichannel advertising campaigns. It adds functionality, eliminates the need for manual data re-entry, and speeds up the sales process, campaign creation, and go-live timelines. Simultaneously, campaign metrics from Compulse will feed into TapClicks' analytics and reporting platform.