Litmus Launches Link Monitoring

Litmus, a provider of email marketing solutions, today launched Link Monitoring in Litmus Email Guardian which proactively monitors emails for unexpected changes, and now, broken links.

Link Monitoring detects potential issues before they negatively impact subscriber experiences. It continually checks link functionality in monitored emails, proactively alerting marketers when broken or slow-loading links are detected. Marketers can view their link journey, including the time it takes redirects to load, and preview the link destination page, all without leaving their email.