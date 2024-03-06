Litmus Launches Link Monitoring
Litmus, a provider of email marketing solutions, today launched Link Monitoring in Litmus Email Guardian which proactively monitors emails for unexpected changes, and now, broken links.
Link Monitoring detects potential issues before they negatively impact subscriber experiences. It continually checks link functionality in monitored emails, proactively alerting marketers when broken or slow-loading links are detected. Marketers can view their link journey, including the time it takes redirects to load, and preview the link destination page, all without leaving their email.
"With email volume tripling over the past three years alone, manual link testing is an insurmountable task for marketers," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "Litmus Email Guardian's Link Monitoring empowers marketers to send emails with confidence, safeguarding their brand's reputation, orchestrating seamless customer journeys, and maximizing email revenue. In today's digital landscape, emails transcend mere messages; they're a reflection of your brand identity and customer commitment. Maximizing the effectiveness of every send has become a necessity for any successful email marketing program."