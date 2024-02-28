Brightcove Integrates with Google Ad Manager

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, has partnered with Google and integrated with Google Ad Manager to enhance its Ad Monetization service.

The Brightcove and Google Ad Manager integration creates additional simplicity for media companies, publishers, and advertisers looking to flow ad dollars from more traditional outlets toward over-the-top streaming services and connected TV devices. It also gives Brightcove access to Google's programmatic ad marketplace to unlock additional demand for its customers' ad inventories.

Brightcove's customers who use Google Ad Manager or Ad Manager 360 can now do the following:

Manage video inventory via server-to-server connection, which allows for more dynamic pricing and competitive rates;

Take advantage of the Google Multiple Customer Management program to onboard the Brightcove Marketplace, an ecosystem of applications and integrations that extend the value of the Brightcove video platform;

Manage video inventory with additional demand via Google Advertising Exchange (AdX);

Receive more turn-key reporting through Historical Reporting exports into dashboards; and

Reduce the amount of fatal errors that limit ad requests across devices.

"Forging this partnership with Google Ad Manager allows Brightcove to increase support and service options to ultimately help customers monetize their video content and drive more revenue from their sites and apps," said Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise, in a statement. "The partnership reflects our dedication to delivering the best streaming solutions for our customers to power their video content, reach wider audiences, optimize their advertising strategy, and maximize ad revenue."

In addition to partnering with Google Ad Manager, Brightcove has continually strengthened its Ad Monetization service since its inception in 2023 by introducing Ad Insights and forming partnerships with companies like Magnite and PubMatic.