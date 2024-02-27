Seismic Launches Winter 2024 Update

Seismic, a provider of enablement technology, today introduced its Winter 2024 Product Release with advancements in generative artificial intelligence, Seismic for Meetings, and Digital Sales Rooms (DSRs).

This latest release includes new capabilities in Aura Copilot, Seismic's generative AI-powered assistant. With the help of AI-powered Page Authoring, enablement teams can create playbooks for product launches, sales plays, and industries in minutes. The solution also customizes tone, translates content into different languages, and fixes grammatical errors to ensure playbooks are deeply personalized for their audiences. Sellers can use Aura Copilot's generative search capabilities to search for content, answers, and insights with natural language and get instant answers in a personalized layout. It generates tailored summaries from verified sources .

Seismic LiveSocial, which empowers teams to engage buyers purposefully and proactively on social media, is also getting an AI-powered boost. New AI-powered capabilities help sellers create personalized comments and discussion topics that amplify buyer engagement across social media.

Seismic for Meetings' enhancements include the ability to set up and preview meeting content prior to the live customer interaction and highlight pricing and commercial discussions in the meeting summary. When the meeting is over, sellers can add the full recording directly to the DSR to keep all content in one place.

Seismic is also upgrading DSRs to increase scalability for sellers and marketers. Whether using DSR Templates for a new product launch, event invitation, or engaging with a prospect in a new industry, sellers have a repeatable, scalable, and collaborative way to engage buyers.