Algolia Launches Looking Similar

Algolia today launched Looking Similar as part of its AI Recommendations solution. Looking Similar is an artificial intelligence model that analyzes images in retailer catalogs to find and recommend other items that are visually similar.

With Looking Similar, users can find items that fit a specific theme, vibe, style, mood, or space.

Retailers and marketplaces can implement Algolia's Looking Similar in minutes. It can analyze a catalog in seconds to generate hundreds of recommendations for each item. These recommendations can be further refined based on a number of preferred attributes, such as color, price, and size.

"Shoppers frequently enjoy browsing and invariably recognize what they want when they see it. For example, in a brick-and-mortar store, a shopper might stumble upon what they consider to be a nearly perfect peacoat-style jacket for themselves, only to continue browsing until they find another one that more closely matches what they like most (albeit with similar color, shape, and texture). In all likelihood, this second jacket may be labeled differently online. Traditionally, online retailers have struggled to replicate this browsing experience. With Algolia's Looking Similar feature, we're ushering in a new era of AI-driven omnichannel sophistication, acting as a crucial tool for retailers by encouraging shoppers to explore their online selections more thoroughly, showcasing visually similar items they might otherwise have missed," Bernadette Nixon, CEO of Algolia, said in a statement.

Looking Similar enables retailers to set thresholds for the similarity of image matches, allowing them to create custom filters for the number of recommendations to be displayed and the level of image match similarity.