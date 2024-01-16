Eagle Eye Launches Eagle AI for Retail

Eagle Eye, a provider of loyalty, promotion, and marketing solutions for retail, travel and hospitality, has launched EagleAI, a data science solution powered by artificial intelligence built specifically for the grocery and retail sectors.

EagleAI automates the process of connecting and structuring customer data across touchpoints and uses AI to create uniquely personalized offers for customers.

"At Eagle Eye, we're on a mission to power the personalizsed marketing revolution, and launching EagleAI represents a significant step on that journey," said Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye, in a statement "We believe that personalization is the retail version of the Golden Rule (treating people as they would like to be treated), and with EagleAI, retailers can put this into practice in a real, scalable, efficient way."

At the heart of EagleAI is a set of machine-learning algorithms that factor product affinity, shopping predictions, promotional responsiveness, budgetary controls, and more. The algorithms create and target the right offers for the right individuals.

Eagle Eye developed EagleAI after it acquired Untie Nots last year.