Jumpmind Launches Jumpmind Promote

Jumpmind, a provider of retail technology, has introduced Jumpmind Promote, a central hub for promotional teams to build, launch, and execute campaigns.

The campaign builder offers reusable templates, configurable promotion types, and the ability to stack promotions. Workflows enable teams to create custom promotion rules, triggers, exclusions, and inclusions.

The solution is dynamic and tailored to unique customer journeys, releasing promo codes on-demand when audiences meet applicable criteria and parameters. Promote also features near-miss promotion identification to empower upselling during the sales and order process. A built-in best deal promotion algorithm ensures the lowest price according to qualification across all active promotions.

Jumpmind Promote is fully microservice-based, with an API-first and cloud-native architecture, and can integrate with any loyalty management system, AI engine, and price optimization tool.