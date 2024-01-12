Behavox Launches Intelligent Archive

Behavox, a provider of compliance solutions, has launched the Behavox Intelligent Archive, which is WORM (Write Once, Read Many) compliant and seamlessly integrates with the Behavox surveillance product.

Developed with Google Cloud, the Behavox Intelligent Archive offers security, scalability, and searching across the entire archive in mere seconds. Users can extract business insights from their unstructured data using genAI. The Behavox Intelligent Archive not only fully understands the customer’s data but also provides a conversational interface for interacting with all unstructured communication data.

Behavox Intelligent Archive integrates with Google Cloud Vertex AI so customers can use their data to build and deploy AI models using Google Cloud's infrastructure.

The Behavox Intelligent Archive supports most data adapters, including voice and text messages.