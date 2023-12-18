LexCheck Introduces DealDesk

LexCheck, a contract acceleration and intelligence platform provider, has launched LexCheck DealDesk, an artificial intelligence-powered service to help companies close deals faster.

"The path ahead for every business involves a workforce amplified by the capabilities of AI, and through DealDesk, we're harnessing this hybrid model to help businesses increase deal velocity," said Gary Sangha, CEO and founder of LexCheck, in a statement. "Today's rigid staffing constraints pose a significant hurdle in managing contract surges, especially during peak seasons, even with AI-powered tech. To help our customers overcome these challenges, we're launching LexCheck DealDesk—a solution designed to finalize deals in days, not weeks."