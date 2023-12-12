AppDirect Introduces AI Marketplace

AppDirect, a B2B subscription commerce platform provider, today introduced its AppDirect AI Marketplace, a marketplace solution that allows technology providers and channel partners to create no-code personalized artificial intelligence bots to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

With AppDirect's interface, users can build AI bots based on their choice of popular large language models, such as ChatGPT, Llama, Bard, or Cohere. By providing specific training data, including files, websites, and drives, users can program AI bots to focus on the work they need to accomplish. These AI bots can be private, available to an organization, or eventually shared and monetized on the Marketplace.