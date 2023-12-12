AppDirect Introduces AI Marketplace
AppDirect, a B2B subscription commerce platform provider, today introduced its AppDirect AI Marketplace, a marketplace solution that allows technology providers and channel partners to create no-code personalized artificial intelligence bots to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.
With AppDirect's interface, users can build AI bots based on their choice of popular large language models, such as ChatGPT, Llama, Bard, or Cohere. By providing specific training data, including files, websites, and drives, users can program AI bots to focus on the work they need to accomplish. These AI bots can be private, available to an organization, or eventually shared and monetized on the Marketplace.
"AppDirect has over a decade of experience in assisting organizations around the world to expand and monetize ecosystem and digital service strategies," said Nicolas Desmarais, chairman and CEO of AppDirect, in a statement. "Combining our marketplace expertise, digital commerce platform capabilities, and the massive application of AI, AppDirect is in a distinct position to accelerate and democratize AI adoption for non-technical users that buy, sell, and manage technology."