PagerDuty Adds to PagerDuty Copilot

PagerDuty, a provider of digital operations management solutions, has added to PagerDuty Copilot, its assistive automation for the PagerDuty Operations Cloud, which combines incident management, AI operations, automation, and customer service operations in one platform. The latest PagerDuty Copilot offering is a Slack-based, generative AI assistant that delivers insight across the entire incident lifecycle.

From drafting postmortems to authoring automation jobs, PagerDuty Copilot acts as an expert partner to PagerDuty users. The Slack-based generative AI assistant empowers users with contextual support surrounding an issue, helps to identify the contributing factors/problem isolation, and suggests paths for remediation. Responders can interact with the assistant while investigating probable causes by surfacing change events, suggested paths for remediation, and additional insights to guide toward resolution.