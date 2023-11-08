Acxiom and Braze Partner on Customer Engagement Solution

Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, is strengthening its relationship with Braze and becoming a premium partner within the Braze Alloys Partner Program.

Leveraging the data-driven solutions and marketing technology services of Acxiom's Customer Intelligence Cloud and Braze's customer engagement platform together, companies can expect the following:

Enhanced data assets with detailed insights into demographics, lifestyles, and preferences.

Precision identity matching and data accuracy.

Advanced audience analytics, segmentation, and modeling.