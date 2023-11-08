Acxiom and Braze Partner on Customer Engagement Solution
Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, is strengthening its relationship with Braze and becoming a premium partner within the Braze Alloys Partner Program.
Leveraging the data-driven solutions and marketing technology services of Acxiom's Customer Intelligence Cloud and Braze's customer engagement platform together, companies can expect the following:
- Enhanced data assets with detailed insights into demographics, lifestyles, and preferences.
- Precision identity matching and data accuracy.
- Advanced audience analytics, segmentation, and modeling.
"Now more than ever, it's critical for brands to have personalized engagement strategies that reach consumers when it matters most," said Myles Kleeger, president and chief commercial officer of Braze,in a statement. "It's exciting to see increasing momentum for our solutions partner program within Braze Alloys. We look forward to continued success and collaboration as we work with our partners to power brilliant customer engagement strategies that propel growth for brands."