UserTesting Adds Niche Audience Recruitment to Human Insight Platform

UserTesting, a provider of customer experience research and insights, has enhanced its Human Insight Platform with new capabilities that simplify the process of reaching niche, hard-to-find audiences, new product integrations with Canva and Fullstory, and a new Insights Services offering.

UserTesting's Niche Audience Recruitment feature unlocks insights from distinctive and traditionally hard-to-reach groups. Users can identify crucial audiences with UserTesting's advanced tools, access unique viewpoints from previously elusive contributors, and leverage insights from contributors.

Part of UserTesting's professional services offerings, Insights Services allows organizations to outsource research to UserTesting's in-house experts.

The FullStory integration allows users to link UserTesting user feedback with Fullstory's user session details. The Canva integration allows users to embed video-based insights from UserTesting in Canva assets to promote, elevate, and evangelize key insights across the organization.