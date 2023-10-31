UserTesting Adds Niche Audience Recruitment to Human Insight Platform
UserTesting, a provider of customer experience research and insights, has enhanced its Human Insight Platform with new capabilities that simplify the process of reaching niche, hard-to-find audiences, new product integrations with Canva and Fullstory, and a new Insights Services offering.
UserTesting's Niche Audience Recruitment feature unlocks insights from distinctive and traditionally hard-to-reach groups. Users can identify crucial audiences with UserTesting's advanced tools, access unique viewpoints from previously elusive contributors, and leverage insights from contributors.
Part of UserTesting's professional services offerings, Insights Services allows organizations to outsource research to UserTesting's in-house experts.
The FullStory integration allows users to link UserTesting user feedback with Fullstory's user session details. The Canva integration allows users to embed video-based insights from UserTesting in Canva assets to promote, elevate, and evangelize key insights across the organization.
"FullStory's platform combines rich analytics, robust visitor session detail, and collaboration tools to help answer critical questions, understand issues, and uncover new conversion opportunities," said Will Schnabel, senior vice president of alliances and partnerships at FullStory, in a statement. "By integrating with UserTesting's Human Insight Platform, teams can delve deeper into customer journeys, gain a holistic understanding of their audiences, and make data-driven decisions that significantly impact the business."
"Canva helps every person design, and we're seeing that employees around the world are increasingly using Canva to communicate internally in new, more visual ways," said Jen Thompson, head of product marketing at Canva, in a statement. "For our team, whether we're using Canva presentations, documents, or websites to share internal information, the ability to seamlessly add UserTesting's video-based insights to designs means that more folks across the organization can access valuable customer feedback and use those learnings to improve their decision-making process."
"Companies are building products and experiences for broader audiences than ever. As a result, we are seeing an increasing demand from businesses to be able to connect with niche audiences with unique specificities as a means to stay in-step with changing customer attitudes and behaviors," said Marco Crolla, chief audience officer of UserTesting, in a statement. "We bring specialized experience to audience recruitment. Between our own and our vetted partner networks, we have the ability to find the most highly targeted audiences, helping customers to locate the audiences they need to address their business imperatives, from international compliance challenges to accessibility considerations."