TELUS International Launches Fuel IX

TELUS International today launched Fuel iX, backed by generative artificial intelligence, to deliver end-to-end customer experience innovation and AI-fueled intelligent experiences.

TELUS International's suite combines digital consulting, data services and analytics, web and mobile application development, and an AI-fueled platform. The solution helps companies overcome disjointed data and organization silos and ensures that AI is embedded in the functionality of day-to-day CX operations and workflows.

"Since our company's inception, we have been committed to driving value for our clients by helping them grow revenue, take costs and risks out of their businesses, and serve and exceed the expectations of their customers more effectively by evolving, advancing, and enhancing our capabilities to incorporate leading-edge technologies," said Jeff Puritt, president and CEO of TELUS International, in a statement. "Fuel iX is in many ways, a culmination of our team's significant efforts over the years to position ourselves to offer a complete, end-to-end CX journey, fueled by genAI."

Fuel iX provides end-to-end support, from consultation on strategy and roadmaps, to building the full platform and data layer, to operating a cohesive, differentiated solution. It brings together the full spectrum of intelligent experiences across customer, digital, voice, user, employee, and human experience.

"We're committed to helping businesses around the globe thrive in a digital world," said Navin Arora, executive vice president of TELUS and president of TELUS Business Solutions and TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods, in a statement. "Leveraging these contextual and conversational capabilities gives us the edge for providing AI-powered innovations that create opportunities to transform customer experience, drive greater productivity, and fuel data monetization growth."

TELUS International also offers a GenAI Jumpstart accelerator program, providing an eight-week engagement to help unlock genAI's potential, identify genAI use cases, build risk mitigation tools, and deliver a prototype.