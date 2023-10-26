Bluestream Updates Product Assistant

Blustream.io, a provider of after-sale product ownership experiences, has updated its Product Assistant platform with personalization capabilities.

"Our commitment to delivering exceptional product experiences has driven us to continually innovate and refine the Product Assistant," said Ken Rapp, CEO and co-founder of Blustream, in a statement. "These new features mark a significant leap forward in our ability to help companies build stronger relationships with their consumers. By understanding individual needs and delivering messages with impeccable timing, our platform empowers companies to achieve remarkable results."

The Blustream Product Assistant is an open channel for consumers to provide information that personalizes their experiences, leveraging advance technologies and zero-party data. The new features are set to create more dynamic product ownership experiences. They include the following:

Advanced product journey editing, to modify live, dynamic product ownership experience to end consumers.

Intelligent journey message triggering that dynamically adjusts and restarts journeys based on new information, such as repeat purchases and maintenance events.

Enhanced rapid dialogue capabilities to deliver personalized messages and support.

Intelligent audience segmentation based on user information, reusing common journey elements across products and product lines.

Enhanced integration with CRM, e-commerce, point-of-sale, and customer support systems.