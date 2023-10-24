Seismic's Fall 2023 Release Adds Generative AI

Seismic today introduced its Fall 2023 product release, which brings generative artificial intelligence-powered capabilities to the Seismic Enablement Cloud, including two major innovations in Aura Copilot and Seismic for Meetings. In addition, the company launched Seismic Exchange, a centralized hub for all Seismic partner apps, integrations, and solutions.

New products and offerings available to Seismic customers in the Fall Release include the following:

Seismic for Meetings, which helps sales teams prepare, present, and follow-up on every meeting. It integrates with top web conferencing apps and delivers AI-driven insights and analysis.

Seismic Aura Copilot, which combines generative AI with Seismic data and business context and includes content description and tagging recommendations, readiness lesson assistance (to generate Seismic Learning lessons, assignments, questions, and summaries based on a simple prompt), and generative search for Seismic Knowledge, helping reps retrieve answers to questions with in-the-moment access to AI-generated summary answers using info from trusted company and Seismic sources while respecting all permissions and access control constraints.

Fund Report Orchestrator to streamline processes for everything from commentaries and fact sheets to quarterly investment and asset class reports.

Guided Assembly Improvements that allow marketing teams to update elements in one asset, one time, and automatically cascade to all the assets that reference it.