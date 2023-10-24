InteliGems Labs Unveils Odyssey LLM
InteliGems Labs has released Odyssey, a private large language model (LLM) that enables businesses to build human interaction and generative artificial intelligence experiences across domain-specific use cases with near-zero hallucination.
Odyssey retains sensitive data in-house, shields proprietary insights, and thwarts breaches. It allows users to query both text and audio simultaneously and provides accurate, contextually relevant responses linked to sources with near zero hallucination. It can be customized to specific domains.
"At InteliGems Labs, we've integrated audio, video, text, and unstructured data to deliver private LLM use cases at remarkably lower cost, carbon footprint, and with high accuracy. We're excited to go beyond generative writing and solve multiple tasks. We've leveraged our powerful conversation intelligence application to build unique task models that extract insights from speakers, presentation, and documents across diverse sources. Our customers deploy custom knowledgebases with our intelligent assistant efficiently for specific domains while safeguarding data privacy. With Odyssey, we're not just revolutionizing language models; we're also pioneering a greener, more sustainable future for AI," said Geof Baker, CEO and co-founder of InteliGems Labs, in a statement.