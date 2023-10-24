InteliGems Labs Unveils Odyssey LLM

InteliGems Labs has released Odyssey, a private large language model (LLM) that enables businesses to build human interaction and generative artificial intelligence experiences across domain-specific use cases with near-zero hallucination.

Odyssey retains sensitive data in-house, shields proprietary insights, and thwarts breaches. It allows users to query both text and audio simultaneously and provides accurate, contextually relevant responses linked to sources with near zero hallucination. It can be customized to specific domains.