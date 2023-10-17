LiveRamp Partners with Yahoo

LiveRamp a data collaboration platform provider, and Yahoo expanded their partnership to scale addressability and enhance reach and interoperability within the advertising ecosystem. With this partnership, publishers using LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) will now be able to take advantage of the Yahoo ConnectID cookieless identity solution and unlock additional addressable demand.

Further, companies that leverage the Yahoo DSP can achieve greater reach through Yahoo ConnectID, which benefits from RampID and the expanded scale of LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution.

Yahoo ConnectID is powered by direct consumer relationships of nearly 200 million authenticated users in the United States, enabling omnichannel addressable inventory across all of the Yahoo owned-and-operated properties and thousands of other publisher domains. RampID and LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution power LiveRamp's person-based approach to identity, enabling authenticated addressability across browsers, mobile devices, and CTV, at scale across hundreds of destinations. Clients will be able to develop deeper customer relationships, create value throughout the customer journey, and maintain control of data.

Further, marketers looking for post-signal loss solutions will have increased reach of authenticated users across publishers that have adopted RampID and/or Yahoo ConnectID via the Yahoo DSP.