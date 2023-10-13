DoubleVerify Partners with Instacart

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has partnered with Instacart, a grocery technology company, to enable media verification using DV's technology and data to verify that Instacart video and display ads are viewable by a human being and are safe from fraud and invalid traffic.

"We are excited to extend DV's independent measurement on the Instacart Ads platform to ensure that campaigns meet key media quality criteria while maximizing performance for advertisers," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "Instacart has been a pioneer in online grocery shopping for over a decade, and this partnership exemplifies the leadership, innovation, and trust that both companies have built."

"We're excited to partner with DoubleVerify to provide valuable viewability and IVT authentication to our mutual advertising clients," said Tim Castelli, vice president of global advertising sales at Instacart, in a statement. "As we continue to enhance our advertising solutions, we are committed to delivering measurable value and growth for our brand partners."