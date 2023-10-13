Monetate Launches Complete the Look
Monetate, a marketing personalization platform provider, has launched Complete the Look, part of its AI-powered Dynamic Bundles offering.
Complete the Look, a personalization component, helps digital merchandising teams in the apparel and fashion industry curate product sets at scale. Powered by Monetate Dynamic Bundles, it combines merchandisers' expertise with Monetate's recommendation algorithms to automatically create product groups across entire catalogs. It leverages real-time data to ensure products are in stock and responsive to changes in seasonality.
"We work closely with customers to understand their key challenges and goals. Merchandisers in the apparel and fashion industry struggle with curating and promoting product bundles as the time and resources required is not scalable," said Eric Rosado, chief product officer of Monetate, in a statement. "The launch of Complete the Look resolves these issues, helping to bundle products and delight customers at scale, and further positions us as the personalization platform of choice for digital merchandisers."