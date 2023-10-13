Monetate Launches Complete the Look

Monetate, a marketing personalization platform provider, has launched Complete the Look, part of its AI-powered Dynamic Bundles offering.

Complete the Look, a personalization component, helps digital merchandising teams in the apparel and fashion industry curate product sets at scale. Powered by Monetate Dynamic Bundles, it combines merchandisers' expertise with Monetate's recommendation algorithms to automatically create product groups across entire catalogs. It leverages real-time data to ensure products are in stock and responsive to changes in seasonality.