Smartling Partners with Akeneo
Smartling, a translation company, has partnered with Akeneo, a product experience (PX) company, to automate the translation and localization of product information.
Akeneo users can send product data to Smartling and receive translated and localized content back into the Akeneo platform.
"Akeneo is committed to building and maintaining a world-class ecosystem of partners who deliver expertise, comprehensive services, and innovative technology to help our customers better collect, enrich, and manage their product information to create compelling product experiences for their end customers. Smartling is an excellent addition to our partner ecosystem enabling rapid, high-quality translations to help our customers localize and grow their businesses," said Akeneo's chief strategy and marketing officer, Kristin Naragon, in a statement.
"Smartling is delighted to partner with Akeneo to help our mutual customers create localized product experiences and internationalized offerings," said Smartling CEO Bryan Murphy in a statement. "By automating the translation process with Smartling, Akeneo enables their customers to deliver global experiences their customers love at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional translation."