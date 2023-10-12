InMobi Introduces Addressability Gradient
InMobi, a provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies, has unveiled InMobi Addressability Gradient, a platform to support marketers transition from identity-centric targeting to solutions with limited consumer identity signals.
Fueled by InMobi's ID Graph, the gradient provides an adaptable playbook and visual roadmap for addressability and options that align with changing consumer behaviors. InMobi’s ID Graph is powered byconsented programmatic ecosystem inputs and graph partners that match with marketer systems and first-party data to enable activation, bid augmentation, and measurement across mobile app, mobile web, and connected TV.
The gradient empowers advertisers to personalize content while upholding data privacy and user content, from personalized targeting and household amplification to privacy-compliant techniques like cohort audiences, modeled audiences, contextual targeting and bidstream amplification. It also enhances campaigns by integrating a variety of identifiers, like mobile advertising identifiers, and interoperability with people-based identifiers, including LiveRamp's RampID.
"In the evolving landscape of ad tech, the ability to understand audience signals and use them to enhance media strategies and creative executions has become increasingly refined. By embracing the gradient, advertisers can continue to deliver relevant, effective, and privacy-conscious advertising experiences to consumers," said Todd Rose, senior vice president of addressability at InMobi, in a statement. "It empowers them to optimize their campaigns, achieve unparalleled precision, and unlock the full potential of addressability in the ever-changing world of digital advertising."
"Signal loss is affecting advertisers broadly, whether it's third-party cookie deprecation on display or ATT on mobile, and LiveRamp's partnership with InMobi on the gradient helps to enable the ecosystem to sustainably plan for the future beyond signal loss," said Sam White, head of addressability for adtech platforms at LiveRamp, in a statement. "By integrating our pseudonymous, people-based identifier, RampID, advertisers gain enhanced addressability and access to high-quality authenticated inventory, ensuring their campaigns reach the right audiences and maximize effectiveness."