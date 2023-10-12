InMobi Introduces Addressability Gradient

InMobi, a provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies, has unveiled InMobi Addressability Gradient, a platform to support marketers transition from identity-centric targeting to solutions with limited consumer identity signals.

Fueled by InMobi's ID Graph, the gradient provides an adaptable playbook and visual roadmap for addressability and options that align with changing consumer behaviors. InMobi’s ID Graph is powered byconsented programmatic ecosystem inputs and graph partners that match with marketer systems and first-party data to enable activation, bid augmentation, and measurement across mobile app, mobile web, and connected TV.

The gradient empowers advertisers to personalize content while upholding data privacy and user content, from personalized targeting and household amplification to privacy-compliant techniques like cohort audiences, modeled audiences, contextual targeting and bidstream amplification. It also enhances campaigns by integrating a variety of identifiers, like mobile advertising identifiers, and interoperability with people-based identifiers, including LiveRamp's RampID.