Akkio Launches Generative Reports

Akkio, a provider of generative business intelligence for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), today unveiled Generative Reports, an artificial intelligence tool that automatically turns data into decisions.

Customers simply connect their data, describe their projects, and Generative Reports automatically creates real-time reports with the information they need to optimize marketing spend, forecast revenue, score leads, improve customer experiences, and more.

Generative Reports delivers a dashboard of relevant charts and goes beyond standard dashboard technology by analyzing project requirements, problems, and use cases. Users can connect Generative Reports to live data sources and then share these insights with their teams.