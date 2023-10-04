Quid Launches Quid Predict
Quid (formerly NetBase Quid) has introduced Quid Predict, a business intelligence platform to help companies predict, track, prioritize, and respond to trends and topics in near-real time.
Filtering through millions of data points, Quid Predict detects trends and their relevance is weighed, measured, and forecasted in real time.
"As the saying goes, 'The more you know, the further you'll go,' and with Quid, the possibilities are endless. Quid is more than a platform; it's a compass aligning the whole organization toward the next cultural and market shifts. It's about decoding the DNA of society, identifying trends, and predicting what lies ahead," said Greg Creed, Quid's new chairman, in a statement. "With Quid Predict, organizations gain the invaluable insights needed to stay relevant and thrive in an ever-changing landscape. Quid Predict is the future of cultural prediction, and this transformation is a testament to our commitment to helping organizations gain an unfair advantage in the market."